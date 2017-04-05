Newsvine

Wood? Iron? Rock? Jackpot!!

By GemDigger
Wed Apr 5, 2017 2:56 PM
Article Photo

It was wood.

Article Photo

It was iron (sort off)

Article Photo

Now its a rock.  A piece of petrified ironwood from AZ.

Article Photo

The shine is natural.

Article Photo

Even though it looks like it was varnished.

Article Photo

 

Article Photo

 

Article Photo

 

Article Photo

 

Article Photo

The other end is nothing to look at but this end is pretty amazing. 

 

Article Photo

I am not going to count the rings....

Article Photo

The center of that is still changing, in another 5,000 or so years it might be finished.

 

Another piece that was gifted to me.   It weighs about 25 pounds and when dropped on the cement/tar from just 4 inches it sounds like a piece of schedule 40 pipe hit it from 2 feet and it has a nifty echo effect.

 

 

 

