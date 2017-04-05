Wood? Iron? Rock? Jackpot!!

It was wood.

It was iron (sort off)

Now its a rock. A piece of petrified ironwood from AZ.

The shine is natural.

Even though it looks like it was varnished.

The other end is nothing to look at but this end is pretty amazing.

I am not going to count the rings....

The center of that is still changing, in another 5,000 or so years it might be finished.

Another piece that was gifted to me. It weighs about 25 pounds and when dropped on the cement/tar from just 4 inches it sounds like a piece of schedule 40 pipe hit it from 2 feet and it has a nifty echo effect.