Let's help NV and figure out the bugs, whirlys and no loading probs together. Please answer these questions.

I have noticed many comments about NV not loading, people not being able to comment, the tracker not giving any info at all, etc.

Instead of us all sending in bug reports and having TPTB trying to figure it out issue by issue I am going to ask some questions.

1. Do you have problems loading NV?

2. Do you have issues with the tracker loading?

3. Do you have issues with not being able to comment?

4. Does it usually go away if you reload/refresh a time or several?

5. What kind of browser are you using?

6. If you are using Win 10 have you noticed a little icon on the top of your browser bar that says content blocked?

7. Have you noticed that the ONLY time you are having issues is when that content blocked icon is on the top?

8. Are you having issues WITHOUT the icon?

For me, all of those questions (except #8) are answered with a yes. I am hoping the compilation of this info in one spot will help TPTB figure it out. There may be more things that I have not noticed yet but if you have noticed additional info please add it as well.

Also if you have any nations that this article would fit in, please add it to that nation. Thank you all for your help.