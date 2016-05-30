WARNING! Pop up Error Comp hijaxed Pass this around.

Hi all,

I want to let you all know about a pop up error I got this morning. I can't tell you exactly where I got it except that it was on one of the newspapers I read in the morning or even possibly an article I clicked on my homepage.

It is an error 98 something ( I am silly scared to type in the number) and it has a voiceover loop that says something like "your computer has gotten a virus. They have access to your credit card number, email passwords and something else I can't remember. Do not close this down as it will lock up your computer. Please call tech support at blah blah.

It looks like an official Microsoft site but is NOT.

You cannot close out of it by normal means. You cannot close it by the x or by close window. If the screen pops up that says start from last screen say NO because it will only pop up again. The only way to close it is by going to task manager.

I did a full security scan and it shows nothing. I hope this helps anyone who may be getting an OMG freak out. It scared the crap out of me but google on the phone is your friend.