Clivia expert needed!

Hi all,

I am looking for that Clivia/plant expert out there. Unfortunately I can't post a picture.

My clivia is 14 years old, so it is an established plant (indoor). It has never bloomed because I have not had the place to chill it out (not the problem). Last spring I replanted it for the first time because the soil was used up. A few weeks ago while reading Newsvine I heard a loud snap (like slapping your hand on the table with a good smack) I went to the living room, looked around and I saw that 4 of my leaves on one side had just dropped from the core. I freaked out and tried to brace them back up and hoped they would heal. A few days later I heard another loud snap. The four leaves on the other side did the same thing. Braced it up some more.... At this point the best thing I could do was leave it alone and pray.

This is where I need help... I was looking closely at those 8 leaves and I noticed the most weird thing I have ever seen. I saw a split in one of the leaves farther up (now about 3 inches up the stalk) and roots were growing out of it, a big gnarly wormy looking mess. It was these things growing that got in between the leaves (4 leaves up mind you) and the pressure made the four leaves under it snap. It looks like another leave up has a bulge growing under the base of that one as well.

My question is ... Do you think this is coming from the center of the plant? Will all my leaves on top die off? Should I chop off the crown and hope the heck it regrows?