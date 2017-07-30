Newsvine

Compilation of new sites being made. A Work in Progress. Spread the Word.

By GemDigger
Sun Jul 30, 2017 3:43 PM
I thought it would be a good idea to put all the possible places of where to go and what to do in one place.

Wheels article on mind.come will help figure that out....

https://wheel.newsvine.com/_news/2017/07/30/38081546-getting-started-on-mindscom

Photographers set up here...

https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/738397539463602176

https://thenewstalkers.com/

A photo club is being set up here...

https://www.photovinecafe.com/single-post/2017/07/28/Greetings-Newsvine-Expatriates

https://www.photovinecafe.com/home/

Be on the lookout for the laird who is setting up a site for his paper...

https://the-laird-of-the-north.newsvine.com/_news/2017/07/29/38077392-the-old-and-bold-of-newsvine-past-a-blog-site#threadId5140741-lastNewId98777800

https://www.reddit.com/r/Newsvine/

 See David Thompsons post #3 in SiN 

I know I have missed some and will post them as I run into them again.

If you have any other sites please link them.

Please spread the word to other nations.

 

 

 

